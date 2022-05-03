Dr. Javaid Shad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javaid Shad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javaid Shad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Naval Med Center
Dr. Shad works at
Locations
North County Gastroenterology Medical Group, Inc3923 Waring Rd Ste A, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8782
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shad is the most wonderful doctor. He is very knowledgeable in his profession, He is so kind and caring. I feel very secure with him. He takes the time to answer all of your questions and concerns no matter how long it takes. He wants you to feel assured about yourself when you leave the office. I had an endoscopy with him a couple of years ago and it was a breeze. Plain and simple he the best.
About Dr. Javaid Shad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1003885922
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
