Dr. Javaid Anwar, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Javaid Anwar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Cath Med Ctr Brooklyn & Queens

Dr. Anwar works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maryland Parkway Clinic
    3131 La Canada St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 369-5582

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2022
    Doctor Anwar listens carefully which means the tests he ordered made sense relative to the information I provided. The office staff and registration personnel are outstanding.
    Rosemary — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Javaid Anwar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Panjabi and Punjabi
    • 1528031978
    Education & Certifications

    • Cath Med Ctr Brooklyn & Queens
    • Flushing Hosp-Med Ctr
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javaid Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anwar works at Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Anwar’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

