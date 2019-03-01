Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavassoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.
Locations
New Body MD1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 400B, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 333-5353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavassoli?
DR. TAVASSOLI IS INCREDIBLE!!!! This man is an artist!!! Walking into the doors of Sono Bello to find him and Naomi was such a blessing! I didn’t believe it was possible to love what I see in the mirror again! Dr. Tavassoli has changed my life, he’s given me back my confidence, I finally have my pre-baby body back! My husband is so excited to see my hourglass shape again, he can’t keep his hands off me. I really needed this motivation to get back into the gym and back on track. I’m beyond happy!
About Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavassoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavassoli accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavassoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavassoli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavassoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavassoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavassoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.