Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD

General Surgery
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.

Dr. Tavassoli works at J Sweat New Body MD in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Body MD
    1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 400B, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 333-5353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 01, 2019
    DR. TAVASSOLI IS INCREDIBLE!!!! This man is an artist!!! Walking into the doors of Sono Bello to find him and Naomi was such a blessing! I didn’t believe it was possible to love what I see in the mirror again! Dr. Tavassoli has changed my life, he’s given me back my confidence, I finally have my pre-baby body back! My husband is so excited to see my hourglass shape again, he can’t keep his hands off me. I really needed this motivation to get back into the gym and back on track. I’m beyond happy!
    Jessica S in San Francisco , CA — Mar 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861545790
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javad Tavassoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavassoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tavassoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tavassoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tavassoli works at J Sweat New Body MD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tavassoli’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavassoli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavassoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavassoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavassoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

