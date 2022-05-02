See All General Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Javad Golzarian, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Javad Golzarian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Free U Brussels and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Golzarian works at Clinic For Colon/Rectal Surgery in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinic for Colon & Rectal Surgery P.A.
    115 Manning Dr SW Ste D101, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-6070
  2. 2
    Huntsville Hospital
    101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-6070
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia
    245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-6070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Javad Golzarian provided us with exceptional level of care of expertise. He was not only knowledgeable, but also caring and respectful. He took the time to explain, patiently answered our questions, and addressed all our concerns. Thank you Dr. Golzarian for all your care and dedication! We truly appreciate it and are fortunate to have you in our Huntsville medical community! We highly recommend Dr. Golzarian. D. Dimov and Family
    D. Dimov and Family — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Javad Golzarian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Free U Brussels
    Medical Education

