Overview

Dr. Javaad Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Khan works at Lee Physician Group - Pediatric Neurology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Outpatient Center At Plantation
    13601 Plantation Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-0762
    Lee Physician Group
    13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-1105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Javaad Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699725051
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Lee Physician Group - Pediatric Neurology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

