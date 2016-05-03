Dr. Jatinder Sekhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jatinder Sekhon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jatinder Sekhon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Sekhon works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Surgery Center LLC10110 Molecular Dr Ste 109, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 417-9528
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sekhon discovered my colon cancer at my first colonoscopy. I have been going ever since. He is thorough, caring, and a good listener as well as a genuinely nice person. I recommend him often.
About Dr. Jatinder Sekhon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Urdu
- 1437196805
Education & Certifications
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekhon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sekhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sekhon has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sekhon speaks Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhon.
