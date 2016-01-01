See All Neurologists in Findlay, OH
Neurology
Overview

Dr. Jatinder Patti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Punjab and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Dr. Patti works at NEUROSURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF NORTHWEST OHIO in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgical Associates of Northwest Ohio, LLC
    1641 N Lake Ct, Findlay, OH 45840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Blanchard Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ear Disorders
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jatinder Patti, MD

    Neurology
    22 years of experience
    English
    1679828602
    Education & Certifications

    University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
    Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Punjab
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jatinder Patti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patti is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Patti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Patti works at NEUROSURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF NORTHWEST OHIO in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Dr. Patti's profile.

    Dr. Patti has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patti on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

