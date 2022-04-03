Overview

Dr. Jatinder Marwaha, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Marwaha works at Center Gastrointestinal Disorder a division of BASS Medical Group in Lafayette, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.