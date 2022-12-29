Dr. Jatinder Grewall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jatinder Grewall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jatinder Grewall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Associates of Central7014 N Whitney Ave Ste A, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 321-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr G is not only capable, knowledgeable, and personable, he listens patiently. My husband and I have been cared for by him for over a decade and I trust his medical advice implicitly.
About Dr. Jatinder Grewall, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821292152
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Urology
