Dr. Jatin Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Westside Internal Medicine10474 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 201, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 537-5600
- 2 11851 N 51st Ave Ste 210, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (866) 974-2673
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This Doctor was absolutely 100% wonderful. He listened to what I had to say asked me questions and provide me answers. Dr. Jhah and staff have followed up with all my testing and have called me to see how I was doing on the medicines. They have submitted my work paperwork by the due dates. I'm very impressed with the care I've received from the staff in two locations.
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.