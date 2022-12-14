Overview

Dr. Jatin Joshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Joshi works at Pain Management - West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.