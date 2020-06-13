Overview

Dr. Jatin Desani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Med College Sardar Patel University Karamsad Gujarat India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Desani works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.