Dr. Jaswinder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaswinder Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kansas Med Center
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Midamerica Cancer Care - South KC1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 378-5337
Midamerica Cancer Care - Butler615 W Nursery St, Butler, MO 64730 Directions (660) 250-2081
Midamerica Cancer Care - Carroll County1502 N Jefferson St, Carrollton, MO 64633 Directions (816) 378-5343
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health-Golden Valley1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (660) 250-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
Midamerica Cancer Care - Hickman Mills7201 E 147th St Ste 120, Grandview, MO 64030 Directions (816) 378-5344
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Warrensburg510 Foster Ln Ste 101, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (816) 339-9485
Midamerica Cancer Care - Harrisonville2800 E Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 378-5345Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Belton Regional Medical Center17053 S 71 Hwy, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5339
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer 1 Blvd # West, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5342
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most caring, compassionate humans I have ever met or known. Dr Singh is my advising oncologist during my second cancer journey. He is beyond brilliant. If he wasn't my doctor, I would still want him in my life.
About Dr. Jaswinder Singh, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1093747677
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- Punjab University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
