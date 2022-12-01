Dr. Chadda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaswinder Chadda, DO
Dr. Jaswinder Chadda, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.
Texas Health Women's Care1105 Central Expy N, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 342-6346
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
I was surprised to find she is the best doctor you could get in Allen, Texas. She is professional, and talented, and matriculate in finding my past test result from [...]
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912280124
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Chadda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadda works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.