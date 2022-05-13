Dr. Jaswinder Grover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaswinder Grover, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaswinder Grover, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Spine Clinic - Allegiant Spine Institute7140 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 344-2879
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grover is very gifted. His bedside manner is impeccable. All of my questions were answered with patience and respect for me and my daughter. I speak as a former nurse in the military.
About Dr. Jaswinder Grover, MD
- Orthopedics
- English, French, Italian, Persian and Spanish
- 1154315547
Education & Certifications
- McGill|McGill University
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|UCLA school of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grover accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grover speaks French, Italian, Persian and Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.