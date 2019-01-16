Dr. Jasvinder Nangiana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangiana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasvinder Nangiana, MD
Dr. Jasvinder Nangiana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA.
Dr. Nangiana works at
Carolyn Kassabian MD Inc. A Professional Corp.11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 261, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 361-0917
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My mom was diagnosed with a tumor in her thoracic spinal column. She was very scared about surgery to remove it. We were so lucky that Nangiana was on call! He was wonderful, he went over all test results and explained his surgery plan for removing the tumor. My cousin is an emergency doctor in San Diego and Dr Nangiana even spoke with him at length on the phone. Surgery is scheduled January 31, we are still anxious about the surgery but feel very confident that Dr Nangiana will be successful!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1104072545
