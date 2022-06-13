See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Elkhart, IN
Dr. Jasveer Grewal, MD

Pain Management
3 (55)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jasveer Grewal, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They completed their residency with Advocate Il Masonic Med Center

Dr. Grewal works at Interventional Pain And Spine Specialists in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain And Spine Specialists
    700 E Beardsley Ave Ste 4B, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 304-1519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (26)
    About Dr. Jasveer Grewal, MD

    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1083735765
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    Residency

