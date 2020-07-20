Overview

Dr. Jasvant Adusumalli, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Harker Heights, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Adusumalli works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Central Texas Expy in Harker Heights, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.