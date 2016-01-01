Overview

Dr. Jaspreet Uppal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Uppal works at Intuitive Behavioral Inc. in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychotherapy for Crisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.