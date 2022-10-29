Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD
Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Neurospine Institute1120 W Avenue M4, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 480-2377
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
In 2019, I slipped and fell in the parking lot of my former employer, and broke my hip, due to the pouring rain. After surgery, I saw numerous so-called pain management doctors, who really didn't seem to care what was really going on with me, and I pretty much chalked it up to this is how I am going to feel for the rest of my life. However, after my first visit with Dr. Singh, I noted that he actually listens to me, and pretty much wanted to get down to the root of my discomfort. I must confess though when the onset of the pandemic hit us all, I really wanted to stay away from doctors and hospitals. I just resigned to the fact that I was going to feel this way for the rest of my life. Not anymore though. If you are suffering from any back, neck, hip, or spine issues, and feel that all is lost, I would highly recommend Dr. Jaseet Singh. Dr. Singh will listen to you with compassion and understanding and will assess the root of your pain and then prescribe the best regime for you.
- Pain Management
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1407297146
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.