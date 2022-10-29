Overview

Dr. Jaspreet Singh, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at NeuroSpine Institute in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.