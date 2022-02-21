Dr. Jaspreet Kaur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspreet Kaur, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaspreet Kaur, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Kaur works at
Lqmg1221 E Spruce Ave # A, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-5777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Kaur is hands down the best in Fresno. Most of us are embarrassed when it comes to bringing up concerns to a doctor. Dr. Kaur's calming nature, combined with her being easy to talk to in addition to her medical expertise makes it easy to open up to her. She is a hidden gem that Fresno is lucky to have! Highly recommend!
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1184988057
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- O Bleness Hospital
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.