Dr. Jaspreet Joneja, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Joneja works at Northwell Health Dolan Family Health Center in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, Huntington, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.