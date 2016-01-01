See All Urologists in Greenlawn, NY
Urology
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Jaspreet Joneja, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Joneja works at Northwell Health Dolan Family Health Center in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, Huntington, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Huntington Hospital Dolan Family Health Center
    284 Pulaski Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 271-1608
    Psych Systems of Suffolk
    222 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 584-4999
    Huntington Hospital
    270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 921-2992
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902082670
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaspreet Joneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joneja has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Joneja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

