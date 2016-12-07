Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD
Overview
Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Castillo III works at
Locations
-
1
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
-
2
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
-
3
North Alabama Ent. Associates PC8337 Highway 72 W Ste 301, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-1884
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castillo III?
Dr. Castillo is a great physician. He is kind and very good at explaining things during the visit. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558468504
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo III works at
Dr. Castillo III has seen patients for Tonsillectomy and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.