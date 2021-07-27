Dr. Gogia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaspaul Gogia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaspaul Gogia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center.
Locations
San Jose Medical Center Spine Clinic ( Regional)275 Hospital Pkwy Ste 310, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 972-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He patiently explains your condition and answers questions even if he is unable to help you.
Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871603878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gogia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gogia.
