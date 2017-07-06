Overview

Dr. Jaspaul Azad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Azad works at Memorial Gastroenterology Assn in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.