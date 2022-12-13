Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh, is Exceptional in every regard. He and his nursing staff, particular Rachael George RN, always provide the very best care one could hope for. Dr. Singh is extraordinarily knowledgeable and has a very clear and concise of conveying that expertise to his parents in a way they can understand and appreciate. Dr. Singh is everything one could imagine a health care expert should be.
About Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710151477
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Boston University Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
