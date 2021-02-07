Dr. Jason Zommick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zommick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Zommick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Zommick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Zommick works at
Locations
1
Urology Specialists of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 401-7505
2
Alamo Medical Clinic56 N Pecos Rd Ste B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 970-3958
3
Urology Specialists of Nevada2010 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (888) 401-5790Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor at the top of his game. I like his conservative approach.
About Dr. Jason Zommick, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1255367553
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Los Angeles County Hospital
- Brown University School of Medicine
Dr. Zommick works at
Dr. Zommick has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zommick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
