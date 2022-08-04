Dr. Jason Zelenka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelenka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Zelenka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Zelenka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Zelenka works at
Locations
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants1840 Mease Dr Ste 202, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 394-1911
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA455 Pinellas St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-1911
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-7000
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6246
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zelenka listened to me when I told him that despite standard cardio metrics that something was wrong with my heart. He pursued testing to identify a congenitally malformed aorta with a 6.1 aneurysm. I owe my life to him. Thank you, Dr Zelenka!
About Dr. Jason Zelenka, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972592400
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelenka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelenka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelenka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zelenka has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelenka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelenka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelenka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelenka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelenka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.