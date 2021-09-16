Dr. Jason Zannis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Zannis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
Locations
-
1
Walk-In to Wellness1500 N University Dr Ste 112, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 346-3120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zannis?
I have been going to him for years. He is always very patient, he listens To me and never have I felt rushed. He has always been there for me and helped me when I needed him. He never makes me feel uncomfortable. The staff is very nice. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Jason Zannis, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881618411
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Botsford Hosp
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zannis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zannis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zannis speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Zannis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zannis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.