Dr. Jason Zagrodzky, MD
Dr. Jason Zagrodzky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - James Casey4316 James Casey St Ste C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5322
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Dr. Z is one of the best heart doctors in the world! I am so glad I was referred to him, his staff had nothing but great things to say about him, especially his professionalism. I can’t thank him enough for doing my ablation!
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Mass Gen Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
Dr. Zagrodzky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zagrodzky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagrodzky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagrodzky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagrodzky.
