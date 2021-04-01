See All Ophthalmologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Ysasaga works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Amarillo Cataract and Eye Surgery
    7310 Fleming Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 (806) 354-8891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Floaters
Macular Hole
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Eye Infections
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Focal Laser Photocoagulation
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Panretinal Photocoagulation
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus
Tear Duct Disorders
Temporal Arteritis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr Ysasaga is superb! I have been going to him for 12 years and he has taken excellent care of my many eye problems. He is always very thorough and wonderfully compassionate!
    Doris Collins — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD

    Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1356310734
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ysasaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ysasaga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ysasaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ysasaga works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ysasaga's profile.

    Dr. Ysasaga has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ysasaga on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ysasaga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ysasaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ysasaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ysasaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

