Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ysasaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Ysasaga works at
Locations
-
1
Amarillo Cataract and Eye Surgery7310 Fleming Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-8891
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ysasaga?
Dr Ysasaga is superb! I have been going to him for 12 years and he has taken excellent care of my many eye problems. He is always very thorough and wonderfully compassionate!
About Dr. Jason Ysasaga, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1356310734
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ysasaga has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ysasaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ysasaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ysasaga works at
Dr. Ysasaga has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ysasaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ysasaga speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ysasaga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ysasaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ysasaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ysasaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.