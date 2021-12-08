Overview

Dr. Jason Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Motion Orthopaedics in Creve Coeur, MO with other offices in Troy, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.