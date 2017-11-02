Dr. Wynberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Wynberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Wynberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Wynberg works at
Locations
North Jersey Center for Urologic Care PA16 Pocono Rd Ste 114, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 586-3056
DMC Specialty Services - Urology - Harper Professional Building4160 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-9852Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Urology and Men's Health Center - Sinai-Grace Hospital6001 W Outer Dr Ste 350, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (313) 966-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT SERVICE
About Dr. Jason Wynberg, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1023090230
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health & National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
- The University of Manitoba
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
