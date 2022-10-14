Dr. Jason Wu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wu, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hackettstown, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey - Hackettstown Urgent Care
108 Bilby Rd Ste 201, Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 684-3005
Monday 8:00am - 8:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
222 High St Ste 202, Newton, NJ 07860
(908) 684-3005
Monday 10:00am - 8:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Rheumatology
- English
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
