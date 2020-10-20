Dr. Woolard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Woolard, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Woolard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Pratt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Woolard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Select Specialty Hospital-wichita929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 440-8383
-
2
Kansas Heart Hospital3601 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 263-0296
-
3
Kansas Heart Office Plaza9350 E 35th St N Ste 103, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 858-5000Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woolard?
Dr. Woolard performed a vein stripping procedure on my leg which had been very painful for many years. I am now very thankful to be rid of this pain and to be able to have "deep" sleep at night...which I have not had for about 5 years. My leg feels 10 pounds lighter and I'm not worried about clots like I did before. I am the first in 5 generations to correct this genetic flaw; I just wish my mom/grandmother could have had this same procedure. I am very thankful for Dr. Woolard and his staff for their care and oversight!
About Dr. Jason Woolard, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053533349
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Bethany College
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolard works at
Dr. Woolard has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woolard speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.