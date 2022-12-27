Dr. Jason Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Office24411 Health Center Dr Ste 350, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 457-7900
-
2
Irvine Office16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 330, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 457-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
We selected Dr. Jason T. Wong to surgically remove cancer in my colon after consulting & reviewing potential surgeons. We developed confidence that he would make the best decisions during surgery based on his skills & his very clear descriptions of the surgery required. During the robotic surgery (Oct. 2022) additional colon needed removal & he made that decision saving me a future necessary surgery. My cancer is completely gone. He is a highly skilled surgeon with good judgement that listens carefully to his patients providing explanations that are easily understood. Dr Wong and his PA visited & checked on me often during my recovery in the hospital. Thank you to Dr. Wong and his staff for the caring and kindness getting me through this difficult scary time.223 characters remaining
About Dr. Jason Wong, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and French
- 1780641704
Education & Certifications
- Regina General Hospital
- University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese, Chinese and French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
