Overview

Dr. Jason Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at South Orange Cty Sgcl Med Grp in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.