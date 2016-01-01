Overview

Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Wollmuth works at Radiation Oncology at Providence St Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR with other offices in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.