Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

Dr. Wollmuth works at Radiation Oncology at Providence St Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR with other offices in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence St Vincent Medical Center
    9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 216-1234
  2. 2
    Oregon Clinic PC
    1111 NE 99th Ave, Portland, OR 97220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 962-1000
  3. 3
    Providence Portland Medical Center
    4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 215-1111
  4. 4
    Eastside Clinic
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164498499
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon U, School of Medicine
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Wollmuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wollmuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wollmuth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wollmuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wollmuth has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollmuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollmuth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollmuth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollmuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollmuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

