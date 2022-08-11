Dr. Jason Wischmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wischmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wischmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Wischmeyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Medical Arts Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District and University Medical Center.
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Tech Physicians4004 82nd St Ste 100, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 743-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Medical Arts Hospital
- Nor-lea Hospital District
- University Medical Center
My only complaint was the 30 minutes in the waiting room prior to seeing the doctor. Otherwise, all the staff are friendly and efficient. I did not see Dr. Wischmeyer this time, but his associate or P.A.. whose name I did not catch...
About Dr. Jason Wischmeyer, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1265480966
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Med School
- Mayo Medical School
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
