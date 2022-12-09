Dr. Jason Wilt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wilt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Wilt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville.
The Orthopaedic Institute1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 620-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UNOVA Health Clinic - Urgent Care539 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 973-4070Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Very happy with my visits to see Dr. Wilt. Took care of my knee concerns. Answered my concerns about my hips. Great experience.
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1487065751
- Primary Care Sports Medicine, University of Florida
- Emergency Medicine, The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville
- University of Miami
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
