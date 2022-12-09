See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Jason Wilt, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Wilt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville.

Dr. Wilt works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Orthopaedic Institute
    1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 620-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    UNOVA Health Clinic - Urgent Care
    539 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 973-4070
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Allergies
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Allergies

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Very happy with my visits to see Dr. Wilt. Took care of my knee concerns. Answered my concerns about my hips. Great experience.
    About Dr. Jason Wilt, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487065751
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Care Sports Medicine, University of Florida
    • Emergency Medicine, The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville
    • University of Miami
    • Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Wilt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

