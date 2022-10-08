Overview

Dr. Jason Wilder, DO is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Wilder works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists in Westport, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Derby, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.