Dr. Jason Wilder, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (103)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Wilder, DO is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Wilder works at Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists in Westport, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Derby, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    162 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 222-0198
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    160 Hawley Ln Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-0639
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists
    299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT 06418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-0639
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Warts
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Warts

Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Dr. Wilder has continued to provide quality care as we transitioned from another doctor. I feel he listens to my concerns. He provides his expert opinion and is sure to ask if I’m comfortable with the suggested options.
    Kerry C. — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Wilder, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952327629
    Education & Certifications

    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    • Suncoast Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Wilder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilder has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

