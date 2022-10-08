Dr. Jason Wilder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wilder, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Wilder, DO is a Dermatologist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Wilder works at
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists162 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 222-0198Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists160 Hawley Ln Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 377-0639Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30pmSundayClosed
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists299 Seymour Ave, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 377-0639Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilder has continued to provide quality care as we transitioned from another doctor. I feel he listens to my concerns. He provides his expert opinion and is sure to ask if I’m comfortable with the suggested options.
About Dr. Jason Wilder, DO
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952327629
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. Barnabas Hospital
- Suncoast Hospital
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilder has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilder.
