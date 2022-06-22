Dr. Jason Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wilcox, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Wilcox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Orthopedic Physician Associates601 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my tibia skiing in 2020 and required tibial plateau surgery. Dr Wilcox and his assistant CJ provided excellent care and counsel throughout the process, including going through the pros and cons of doing surgery (or not). Long story shorter, we opted for surgery and the results have been great, although required a LOT of hard work in post-op physical therapy -- I've now returned to full activities including skiing, hiking, and running (including a marathon, with another coming later this year). I recommend him highly and am grateful to be back to full strength.
About Dr. Jason Wilcox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437260007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilcox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilcox has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.