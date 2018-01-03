Dr. Jason White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deaconess Clinic421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9459
-
2
Deaconess Clinic Allergy East6221 Physicians Ct Ste 1, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 479-3153
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
I have been a patient for a few years. I have greatly improved over the years and am so grateful for Dr. White's tenacity and patience. I was feeling so sick when I first saw him and today I feel like I have a life! He has always explained everything well and if I have questions, he answers them.
About Dr. Jason White, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508974841
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Camp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.