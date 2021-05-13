Dr. Jason Whalen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Whalen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Whalen, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Pittsburgh School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Whalen works at
Locations
Whalen Dermatology of Pittsburgh160 Millers Run Rd Ste 500, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Directions (412) 564-5444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whalen is professional, kind and compassionate. When answering my questions he breaks it down so I understand completely. The staff is always professional and very helpful.
About Dr. Jason Whalen, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376501056
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Health Center Dermatology Resident, Department of Dermatology, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
- Univeristy Of Pittsburgh School Of Med
- Penn State University
Dr. Whalen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whalen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whalen works at
Dr. Whalen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whalen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.