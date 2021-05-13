Overview

Dr. Jason Whalen, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Pittsburgh School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Whalen works at Whalen Dermatology of Pittsburgh, PC in Bridgeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.