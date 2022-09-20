Overview

Dr. Jason Weisstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Weisstein works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Palm City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.