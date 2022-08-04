Dr. Jason Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Weiss, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Banner University Colorectal Surgery1441 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Was able to see me very quickly. Actually called me at home after hours when I was first diagnosed and was in a panic. He calmed me down. He Does robotic surgery and I had an excellent result, no pain after a 7 hour robotic surgery, quick recovery. Second surgery 2 hours for iliostomy reversal… no surgical pain. A little acetaminophen was all I needed. Easy to communicate through patient portal. They get back to you very quickly. I highly recommend MDA cancer centers. In less than a year, Stage 3 rectal cancer, I am cancer free! Be glad you are in the USA and have great health care options! Our professionals blaze the trail with the latest research and treatment! I communicate with folks in other countries with my same disease… pretty scary with socialized medicine. So far with Medicare and gap insurance my costs have been $0.
About Dr. Jason Weiss, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1336377928
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Phoenix Integrate Surgery Res Program
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.