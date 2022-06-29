Overview

Dr. Jason Weingart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Weingart works at Riverview ENT in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.