Dr. Jason Weingart, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Weingart, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
Locations
Riverview ENT2405 N Columbus St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 569-5087
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner’s and explained everything in detail. Surgery went great
About Dr. Jason Weingart, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114188273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
