Dr. Jason Watters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Watters, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Watters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health.
Dr. Watters works at
Locations
-
1
Eskenazi Health720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-6540
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watters?
Dr Watters was referred with high regard. He performed did a total knee replacement for me, he explained everything in detail that I understood. 5 weeks later I had an unfortunate accident and broke my femur in the same leg. The ER notified Dr Watters I was there, he had some of his team there almost immediately and he soon followed. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr Watters to ANYONE needing an orthopedic surgeon. Thank you Dr Watters!!!
About Dr. Jason Watters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1497980189
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watters accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watters works at
Dr. Watters has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.