See All Otolaryngologists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (293)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Wasserman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD
Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
10 (434)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
10 (73)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside
    21033 26th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 631-8899
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Infections Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 293 ratings
    Patient Ratings (293)
    5 Star
    (288)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wasserman?

    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Wasserman knows his stuff!! The staff is great and waiting time is minimal.
    Peter C. — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wasserman to family and friends

    Dr. Wasserman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wasserman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245524370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wasserman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside in Bayside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wasserman’s profile.

    Dr. Wasserman has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    293 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasserman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasserman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.