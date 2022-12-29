Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside21033 26th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 631-8899Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wasserman knows his stuff!! The staff is great and waiting time is minimal.
About Dr. Jason Wasserman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245524370
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserman has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasserman speaks Spanish.
293 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
