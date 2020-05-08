Dr. Jason Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Omni Eye Specialists of Denver55 Madison St Ste 355, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 377-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Centennial6881 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions
-
3
Omni Eye Specialists1371 Hecla Dr, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 604-2689
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been considering corrective eye surgery for years and wasn’t ever sure where to start with this process. A close friend of mine had corrective eye surgery through the Centennial Spivack Vision Center with fantastic results. He highly recommended Dr. Jason Wang perform my surgery, as Dr. Wang has a reputation for producing effective long-term results. I decided to have PRK surgery in December 2019 and the Spivack Vision Center staff supported me through the entire process. On the day of the surgery, Dr. Wang greeted me with enthusiasm, communicated directly and clearly, and assured me through the surgery. I am so grateful for Dr. Wang and the doctors who followed up with my appointments to ensure my vision results would be optimal. I now have 20/20 vision and feel so much joy every day that I wake up and can see clearly. Thank you for this life-long gift!
About Dr. Jason Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275514937
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin In Madison
- University Il College Of Med|Mac Neal Mem Hospital
- University of Chicago
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
