Dr. Wander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Wander, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Wander, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine - Keller620 S Main St Ste 240, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 912-8150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr wander is AMAZING! he spends time with you, he’s personable, he’s inquisitive, and he’s respectful that you know your own body and what’s best. he is patient, caring, and always aims to be as helpful as possible. our while family now goes to dr wander. he never diagnoses out of fear or pressure, he always takes his time and has a very level headed approach that keeps you healthier in the end.
About Dr. Jason Wander, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1538367313
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.